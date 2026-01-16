Buy 4 Outdoor Industry Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns

The outdoor industry spans recreation, wellness, and lifestyle experiences centered around nature and activity away from home. This theme includes brands involved in outdoor gear, apparel, recreational vehicles, and equipment and services that support activities such as hiking, camping, boating, and off-roading.

Driven by shifting consumer values toward health, sustainability, and experience-driven living, the industry benefits from steady demand across various age groups and regions. Many companies in this space leverage brand loyalty, product innovation, and direct-to-consumer strategies to drive recurring sales and maintain premium positioning.

Here we recommend four Outdoor Industry stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to enhance your portfolio returns. These are: Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT, Pool Corp. POOL and YETI Holdings Inc. YETI. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our four picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Deckers Outdoor is sustaining strong momentum, driven by the continued success of its HOKA and UGG brands. HOKA is expected to grow in the low-teens percentage range, while UGG is forecast to expand in the low-to-mid single digits, each poised to exceed $2.5 billion in annual sales. DECK’s disciplined execution, balanced omni-channel strategy and focus on premium product positioning support consistent growth across markets.

We foresee year-over-year increases of 13.1% and 4.7% in net sales for the HOKA and UGG brands, respectively, in fiscal 2026. DECK’s international expansion is accelerating brand reach and diversification, while operational efficiency and cost control reinforce profitability.

Deckers Outdoor has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.7% and 1.3%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2023). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.2% over the last seven days.

Planet Fitness Inc.

Planet Fitness’ prospects are benefiting from solid franchise growth, higher equipment sales and robust corporate-owned club performance. PLNT reported 35 new club openings in the third quarter of 2025 and ended the period with 2,795 system-wide locations.

Also, the focus on digital transformation efforts to enhance member engagement, operational efficiency and marketing precision bodes well. PLNT intends to focus on global expansion and pricing strategies to drive growth.

Planet Fitness has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.1% and 17.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.9% over the last 90 days.

Pool Corp.

Pool is likely to benefit from steady maintenance demand, healthy remodeling activity, and an expanding distribution footprint. Also, the ongoing enhancement of its digital capabilities, driven by the broader adoption of its POOL360 platform, has further strengthened growth momentum.

POOL benefits from its market-leading position, which offers a cost advantage and enables it to generate a higher return on investment compared with smaller companies. Further, the housing market continues to boost demand for POOL’s products despite numerous competitors and low barriers to entry.

Supported by a diversified product mix, a robust private-label portfolio and strong strategic vendor partnerships, POOL remains optimistic about sustaining growth in the coming periods. POOL focuses on expansion strategies to drive revenues.

POOL has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.4% and 6.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.1% over the last 90 days.

YETI Holdings Inc.

YETI designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand primarily in the United States. YETI’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others.

YETI Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.7% and 14.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 60 days.

