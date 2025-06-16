Buy 4 Low-Beta Stocks VTSI, FNV, ESLT & PM Amid Geopolitical Chaos

The U.S. stock market is likely to be volatile due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, which have spiked oil prices and raised fears of broader regional conflict. Additionally, uncertainty around the Fed’s interest rate decision amid rising geopolitical risks adds to market pressure.

In this context, creating a curated portfolio of low-beta stocks is a prudent strategy. This provides a safeguard against the uncertain market, equipping investors to navigate volatility with greater resilience and foresight. Hence, stocks like VirTraInc. VTSI, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT and Philip Morris International Inc. PM are worth betting on.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months.

Here are four of the 16 stocks that qualified for the screening:

VirTra

Through a project called IVAS (Integrated Visual Augmentation System) run by the U.S. Army, VirTra is finding more opportunities to grow its business. This is because the project has employed cutting-edge technology to give more specialized training to soldiers. Also, the U.S. Department of Defense’s updated approach to technology procurement is expected to give VirTra a stronger advantage in securing more military contracts.

Franco-Nevada

By the end of last month, Franco-Nevada made a major new investment by purchasing a royalty on the Côté Gold Mine in Ontario for $1.05 billion. Since the mine has significant gold resources with huge revenue potential, Franco-Nevada is well-positioned to gain once the agreement closes, likely by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a well-known global defense player. ESLT’s backlog is at a massive $23.1 billion, of which 66% is from outside Israel. This suggests a strong demand from across the world.

Philip Morris

From a traditional cigarette company, Philip Morris is gradually transforming into a smoke-free player, as represented by IQOS heated tobacco and ZYN nicotine pouches, which are gradually becoming the company’s major focus area. Philip Morris is also strongly focused on rewarding shareholders and cost-cutting initiatives.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

