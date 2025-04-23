Buy 4 Low-Beta Stocks ANIP, LRN, MASS & CTGO as Tariff Woes Continue

The U.S. stock market will likely remain volatile as the trade war with China is yet to be resolved. Based on political negotiations and public statements, the market will continue to be subject to rapid changes. Hence, uncertainty prevails in the market as investors don’t have any visibility about the near-term economic and policy outlook.

In this context, creating a curated portfolio of low-beta stocks is a prudent strategy. This provides a safeguard against the uncertain market, equipping investors to navigate volatility with greater resilience and foresight.

Hence, stocks like ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Stride Inc. LRN, 908 Devices Inc. MASS, and Contango ORE, Inc. CTGO are worth betting on.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

We have taken a beta between 0 and 0.6 as our prime criterion for screening stocks that are less volatile than the market. However, this should not be the only factor to be considered while selecting a winning strategy. We need to take into account other parameters that can add value to the portfolio.

Percentage Change in Price in the Last 4 Weeks Greater Than Zero: This ensures that the stocks saw positive price movement over the last month.

Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 50,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stocks are easily tradable.

Price Greater Than or Equal to $5: They must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.

Zacks Rank Equal to 1: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks indicate that they will significantly outperform the broader U.S. equity market over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified for the screening:

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a well-established, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to offering affordable, premium-quality medicines. Investors applauded ANIP for its recent launch of Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg. ANIP is banking on its Generics business, thanks to the launches of new products. For 2025, the stock has seen upward earnings estimate revisions over the past seven days.

Stride

Stride maintains a stable business model by revolutionizing the educational experiences of individuals through the utilization of innovative, high-quality and technology-enabled educational solutions. LRN is well-positioned for long-term success, backed by increasing demand for school choice, innovative offerings, such as nationwide K–12 tutoring, and a focused growth strategy.

908 Devices

908 Devices is sharpening its focus by divesting a less profitable business and concentrating all its energy on handheld devices used in combating drug threats, chemical exposures and border security. Its sales are accelerating rapidly, with an increase in devices sold and new products added, including those now utilized by governments in Europe. With more cash in hand, a robust product lineup and significant market opportunities ahead, it aims to achieve profitability soon and grow even faster by 2026.

Contango

Contango, a gold explorer, is experiencing an increase in net operating cash flows thanks to the commencement of production at Manh Choh. The company boasted that through the remaining life of the Manh Choh, it will be able to generate higher cash flows, as roughly 30% of the net gold production from the mine in fiscal 2025 and 2026 will be linked to spot gold prices.

