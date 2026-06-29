Buy 4 Leisure and Recreation Services Stocks to Tap Industry Momentum

The leisure and recreation services industry benefits from strong fitness product sales, fueled by increasing health and wellness awareness among consumers. The industry has been gaining from optimizing business processes, consistent partnerships and digital initiatives. In the past three months, the Zacks-defined Leisure and Recreation Services Industry provided more than 12% returns, slightly below the S&P 500 Index’s return of 13%.

At this stage, we recommend four high-flying stocks from the leisure and recreation services space. These are — Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. LIND, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. LTH, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. OSW and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc. PRSU.

These stocks have provided more than 30% returns year to date. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our four picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is an expedition travel company. LIND produces marine expedition programs and promotes conservation and sustainable tourism. LIND operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. LIND operates through the Lindblad and Land Experiences segments.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 50% over the last 60 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.

Life Time Group Holdings reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. LTH provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada.

Life Time Group Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 11.2% and 16%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5% over the last 60 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

OneSpaWorld Holdings is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and at destination resorts in the United States and internationally.

OSW’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa.

OneSpaWorld Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.3% and 17.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is an attractions and hospitality company that owns and operates a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations principally in the United States, Canada, Iceland and Costa Rica. PRSU operates various attractions and lodges with integrated restaurants, retail, and transportation facilities, as well as owns and operates eco-luxury resorts.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.1% and 33.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 13.7% over the last 60 days.

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Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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