Buy 3 Wilmington Trust Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Wilmington Trust is a global investment management firm with more than 100 years of experience in the field of fiduciary. The company manages $84.5 billion of assets under management. Wilmington Trust’s core investment methodology includes research to evaluate key components of a successful portfolio: diversification, strategic asset management and risk management. Utilizing in-depth economic and market understanding, Wilmington Trust employs a disciplined investment approach designed to effectively navigate through a variety of market and economic environments. Wilmington Trust offers investment strategies across equities, fixed income, alternative investments, sustainable investments, and cash management. These characteristics make Wilmington Trust a notable option among investment management firms.

We have chosen three Wilmington mutual funds, Wilmington Global Alpha Equities WRAAX, Wilmington Enhanced Div Inc Strat WDIAX and Wilmington Real Asset WMMRX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Wilmington Global Alpha Equities fund invests most of its assets in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and depositary receipts of companies across all market capitalizations.

Jordan Strauss has been the lead manager of WRAAX since Feb. 6, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (2.4%), NVIDIA Corp (2.4%) and Microsoft Corp (2.2%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

WRAAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.8% and 5.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.49%. WRAAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Wilmington Enhanced Div Inc Strat fund invests a majority of its net assets in dividend-income-producing securities.

Matthew D. Glaser has been the lead manager of WDIAX since Feb. 6, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (5.5%), Bank of America Corp (4.5%) and Morgan Stanley (3.9%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

WDIAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 10.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75%. WDIAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Wilmington Real Asset fund invests most of its assets in real return investments, including inflation-linked bonds, real estate-related securities and commodity and natural resource holdings, with the goal of protecting against inflation.

Donald Wordell has been the lead manager of WMMRX since Nov. 30, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like DFA Commodity Strategy Portfolio (24.7%), Vanguard Commodity Strategy Fund (17.6%) and Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (5.1%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

WMMRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.5% and 6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.82%. WMMRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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