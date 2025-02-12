Buy 3 Westwood Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Westwood funds are sub-advised by Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and offer actively managed strategies across the asset class spectrum to institutional clients, private wealth relationships and financial intermediaries. Westwood, founded in 1983 and based in Dallas with offices in Chicago and Houston, focuses on U.S. value equity, multi-asset strategies, energy and real assets, income alternatives, and tactical absolute return investments. The company is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol WHG, making it an attractive investment choice.

We have chosen three Westwood mutual funds, Westwood Real Estate Income KIFAX, Westwood Multi-Asset Income WSDAX and Westwood Salient MLP & Engy Infras SMAPX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Westwood Real Estate Income fund invests most of its assets in income-producing securities of companies in the real estate industry, including REITs, master limited partnerships and other real estate firms.

John D. Palmer has been the lead manager of KIFAX since May 1, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (7.8%), EPR Properties (4%) and Saul Centers, Inc. (3.9%) as of July 31, 2024.

KIFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 1.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.27%. KIFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Westwood Multi-Asset Income fund invests most of its assets in income-producing debt and equity securities across the United States and global markets.

P. Adrian Helfert has been the lead manager of WSDAX since Aug. 31, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies such as Equities (26.7%), Miscellaneous Bonds (15.5%) and Other (5.2%) as of July 31, 2024.

WSDAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.6% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.99%. WSDAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Westwood Salient MLP & Engy Infras fund invests in securities of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies.

Gregory A. Reid has been the lead manager of SMAPX since Sept. 19, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Western Midstream Partners, LP (8.8%), The Williams Companies, Inc. (7.4%) and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (6.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

SMAPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.3% and 13.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.37%. SMAPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

