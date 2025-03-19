Buy 3 U.S. Giants Flying High Year to Date Defying Severe Volatility

U.S. stock markets have been enduring severe volatility over the past month. Wall Street’s recent turmoil is broad-based. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — are in negative territory year to date. The Nasdaq Composite is, in fact, in a correction zone. Moreover, the mid-cap-centric S&P 400 is in the red, and the small-cap benchmark, the Russell 2000, is in bear territory, year to date.

Uncertainty regarding the Trump administration’s tariffs and trade policies, and their impact on the U.S. economy, especially on an already-elevated inflation rate, have rattled market participants’ sentiments.

Moreover, signs of cracks in a resilient labor market, dwindling personal spending reflected in lower-than-expected retail sales, prolonged softness in the manufacturing sector, the Fed’s ambiguity about further lowering interest rates anytime soon, extreme volatility on Wall Street and the fear of a near-term recession dampened investors’ sentiment.

Defying these headwinds, a handful of U.S. corporate behemoths (market capital >100 billion) have popped year to date, providing more than 15% returns. Here, we recommend buying three such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank. These are: Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD, The Progressive Corp. PGR and GE Aerospace GE.

These three companies have strong revenues and earnings potential for 2025 and beyond. These stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Gilead Sciences reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and provided upbeat guidance for 2025. GILD’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, continues to maintain its strong growth, fueling the top line. GILD’s efforts to develop better HIV treatments are commendable. Recent data validate lenacapavir’s potential to prevent HIV.

A potential approval of lenacapavir should be a significant boost for Gilead. Our sales estimates for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 4.5% over the next three years. GILD’s efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through internal pipeline development and collaborations are impressive as well.

Gilead Sciences has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.7% and 70.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.9% over the past 30 days. GILD has a current dividend yield of 2.81%.

For the next year, GILD has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.1% and 5.2%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.8% over the past 30 days.

Gilead Sciences is currently trading at an impressive valuation. The stock has forward P/E of 14.27X, below the industry’s P/E of 20.29X and the S&P 500’s P/E of 18.58X. It has a P/S of 4.86X, compared with the industry’s P/S of 5.65X and the S&P 500’s P/S of 2.91X. Moreover, GILD currently has a return on equity (ROE) of 31.63%, compared with the industry’s ROE of -62.44% and the S&P 500’s ROE of 17.05%.

The Progressive Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 The Progressive continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. PGR’s focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for the company's growth.

PGR’s policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive PGR’s policy life expectancy.

The Progressive has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 16.5% and 7.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 30 days.

For the next year, PGR has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.3% and 3.7%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the past 30 days.

The Progressive currently has an ROE of 33.79%, compared with the industry’s ROE of 15.23% and the S&P 500’s ROE of 17.05%. PGR has a current dividend yield of 0.14%.

GE Aerospace

Zacks Rank #1 GE Aerospace has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for GE.

Portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for GE’s shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.

GE Aerospace is a long-time adopter of additive manufacturing/ 3D printing technology. GE’s LEAP engines include 3D-printed fuel nozzles, which raise fuel efficiency by 15%. GE’s proprietary 3D-printed fuel nozzle tips are 25% lighter and five times more durable than other manufactured counterparts.

The company’s GE9X includes GE’s 3D-printed fuel nozzle. Management stated that 3D printing enabled the GE9X engine to be 10% more fuel-efficient than its GE90 version engines. GE Aerospace has undertaken a sizeable investment plan to scale production of its 3D printing-enabled LEAP engines.

GE Aerospace has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -6.8% and 17.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the past 30 days.

For the next year, GE has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.1% and 19.6%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 30 days.

GE Aerospace currently has an ROE of 22.19%, compared with the industry’s ROE of 13.83% and the S&P 500’s ROE of 17.05%. GE has a current dividend yield of 0.71%.

The average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 14.2% from the last closing price of $200.79. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $202 to $261. This indicates a maximum upside of 29.9% and no downside.

