Buy 3 UBS Global Mutual Funds for a Diversified Portfolio

UBS Global mutual funds are offered by UBS Asset Management, the asset management branch of the global firm UBS, with Swiss roots dating back to 1862. The fund family offers equity, fixed-income, asset allocation, quantitative, global and specialty funds. Across all active and passive traditional and alternative strategies, the investment teams work with a disciplined investment approach. In 2023, Credit Suisse became part of UBS Group, expanding the firm's global asset management capabilities. With more than 50 offices in over 35 countries, UBS has local offices in every major financial center worldwide. Thus, UBS Global mutual funds make for an attractive investment opportunity.



We have chosen three UBS Global mutual funds, PACE International Equity PCIEX, PACE Large Co Value Equity PCLVX and PACE Alternative Strategies PASIX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



PACE International Equity fund invests most of its assets in equity securities, including through derivatives or other investment companies that invest primarily in equities.



Fred Lee has been the lead manager of PCIEX since Dec. 31, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like BANCO SANTANDER SA (1.9%), Nestlé S.A. (1.9%) and Lloyds Banking Group plc (1.7%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.



PCIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.6% and 10%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. PCIEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



PACE Large Co Value Equity fund invests primarily in stocks of U.S. companies believed to be undervalued, normally committing at least 80% of net assets (plus any investment borrowings) to equity securities of large-cap companies within the Russell 1000 Value Index market-cap range at purchase.



Mayoor Joshi has been the lead manager of PCLVX since July 31, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Elevance Health, Inc. (4.1%), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (2.6%) and Citigroup Inc. (2.3%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.



PCLVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.8% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. PCLVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



PACE Alternative Strategies fund invests in U.S. and international stocks, along with global fixed-income securities. PASIX advisors also invest in emerging markets, ETFs and structured securities.



Andrew Y. Kurita has been the lead manager of PASIX since Sept. 6, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Corporate Bonds (45%), Short-Term Investment (44.4%) and Other (18%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.



PASIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.2% and 4.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.83%. PASIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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