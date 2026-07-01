Buy 3 Transamerica Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

The Transamerica Corporation, with its roots dating back to 1904, is a diversified financial services organization whose business model is based on offering investment, retirement and protection solutions, and products to individuals and institutions across the United States. It has more than $444 billion of revenue-generating investments under management. Since becoming part of Aegon in 1999, Transamerica has expanded its mutual fund lineup by drawing on global investment expertise, offering equity, fixed-income and multi-asset strategies.

We have chosen three Transamerica mutual funds,Transamerica Large Core ESG TLAFX, Transamerica Large Cap Value Fund TWQAX and Transamerica Small Cap Value TRSLX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Transamerica Large Core ESG fund invests most of its assets in securities of large-cap companies in the U.S. market with an MSCI ESG rating of A or higher, defined as the top approximately 1,000 companies by market capitalization in the U.S. market.

Sheedsa T Ali has been the lead manager of TLAFX since Sept. 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (8.7%), Microsoft Corp (6.2%) and Apple Inc. (5.1%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

TLAFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.2% and 13.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. TLAFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Transamerica Large Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those in the Russell 1000 Index. TWQAX advisors also invest in multiple sectors, industries, and non-U.S. securities.

Jeff Agne has been the lead manager of TWQAX since Dec. 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (4.1%), Micron Technology, Inc. (4.1%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.6%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

TWQAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 12.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.97%. TWQAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Transamerica Small Cap Value fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those in the Russell 2000 Index.

Kenneth Burgess has been the lead manager of TRSLX since Aug. 30, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Mueller Industries, Inc. (2.4%), EMCOR Group, Inc. (2%), and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (1.9%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

TRSLX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.2% and 7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.39%. TRSLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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