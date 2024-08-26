Buy 3 Top Stocks on the Verge of a Breakout: GHLD, DDI, TZOO

After an early August swoon, major bourses on Wall Street rebounded following encouraging retail sales and initial claims reports that quelled recession fears. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments that the time has arrived for interest rate cuts also drove stocks higher. The current Middle East tension may, to some extent, dampen the upward trajectory.

Nonetheless, it’s prudent for astute investors to place bets on breakout stocks that can make the most of the stock market’s largely broader uptrend. To pick breakout stocks, investors should zero in on stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band.

If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

To that end, American Guild Holdings Company GHLD, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI and Travelzoo TZOO have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To select the right breakout stock, one has to first calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio.

Has a Genuine Breakout Happened?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive.)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Only Strong Buy and Buy rated stocks can get through.)

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced.)

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 23. Here are the top three stocks:

American Guild

American Guild provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. GHLD has an expected earnings growth rate of 96.2% for the current year.

DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DDI has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo is an Internet media company. TZOO has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.8% for the current year.

