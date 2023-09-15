Buy 3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for Superior Returns

Thrivent Mutual Funds was founded in 1970. It manages an impressive $25.1 billion in assets. These funds are expertly overseen by Thrivent Asset Management, LLC, catering to individuals with varying risk tolerances. With an average expense ratio of just 0.84% and the majority of their offerings being no-load funds (60.87%), Thrivent makes investing accessible and cost-effective. Its portfolio spans equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed-income funds, ensuring a comprehensive investment approach.



Thrivent Mutual Funds’ commitment to simplicity and intelligent investing is reinforced by its stellar track record of competitive performance. With a client base of 2.3 million investors, it stands out as an appealing choice for investors in search of high-quality investment opportunities.



From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Thrivent mutual funds, which are expected to hedge one's portfolio against any economic downturn and provide attractive returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.



Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund TMSIX seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in common stocks, and securities convertible into common stocks, of mid-sized companies. TMSIX advisors invest in companies that are in their growth stage of development and have already demonstrated proven earnings and performance.



Brian J. Flanagan has been the lead manager of TMSIX since Feb 28, 2004. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (3.4%), NVR, Inc. (3.4%) and Quanta Services, Inc. (3.1%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



TMSIX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 11.7% and 8.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.75% compared with the category average of 0.94%. TMSIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund TSCSX seeks long-term capital growth by investing in small-company common stocks and securities convertible into small-company common stocks.



Matthew D. Finn has been the lead manager of TSCSX since Mar 19, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like TTM Technologies, Inc. (2.3%), RLI Corp. (2.1%) and Ingevity Corp (2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



TSCSX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 15.8% and 8.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.81% compared with the category average of 1.03%. TSCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund TLVIX seeks current income, long-term growth and capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing equity securities.



Kurt J. Lauber has been the lead manager of TLVIX since Mar 19, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Cisco Systems, Inc (2.6%), Microsoft Corp. (2.5%) and Walmart Inc. (2.5%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



TLVIX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 15.3% and 8.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.56% compared with the category average of 0.94%. TLVIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

