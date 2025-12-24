Buy 3 Tech Stocks as Santa Rally Begins With a Record High S&P 500

The Santa Claus rally appears to have finally taken off, with tech stocks rebounding after a roller-coaster ride over the past month. Tech stocks had been taking a beating lately, but are back on rally mode, with the S&P 500 hitting a new all-time closing high on Tuesday.

Given the positive sentiment, it would be ideal to invest in S&P 500 stocks, such as Analog Devices, Inc. ADI, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Fortive Corporation FTV, which have strong potential in 2025. These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and assure good returns. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

S&P 500 Hits All-Time High

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% on Tuesday to finish at 6,909.79 points, to hit an all-time closing high. The jump came as the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at a pace of 4.3% in the third quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of a rise of 3.2%, and a lot higher than the 3.8% recorded in the second quarter.

The report raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could revise its monetary policy outlook for 2026 and go for more interest rate cuts. The Federal Reserve had earlier hinted at just one rate cut in 2026.

However, markets are now pricing in at least two rate cuts next year, given that the Fed is confident that inflation, despite being high, will ease substantially in 2026, and economic growth, too, will accelerate. Also, the Fed had earlier ruled out the chances of a rate hike in the near term.

The positive outlook supported by the latest economic data saw tech stocks rebound from their earlier lows. Investors have lately been worried about the profitability of the ongoing surge in artificial intelligence (AI) investments. Major AI deals reached over the past two months have raised doubts among investors about their sky-high valuations and fear that AI is yet another bubble that would eventually burst.

However, those fears appear to have alleviated, with some major tech giants issuing better-than-expected profit guidance for the present and upcoming quarters.

3 S&P 500 Stocks With Growth Potential

Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits. ADI’s product line is composed of amplifiers and comparators; analog to digital converters; digital to analog converters; video encoders and decoders; embedded processing products and DSPs; MEMS and temperature sensors; RF/IF components and converters; power and thermal management ICs, audio/video converters, amplifiers, CODECs, filters and processors.

Analog Devices’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year earnings has improved 5.3% over the past 60 days. ADI currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. AMZN’s online retail business revolves around the Prime program, well-supported by the company’s massive distribution network. Further, the Whole Foods Market acquisition helped Amazon establish a footprint in the physical grocery supermarket space. AMZN also enjoys a dominant position in the cloud-computing market, particularly in the Infrastructure as a Service space, thanks to Amazon Web Services.

Amazon.com has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.5% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.7% over the last 60 days. AMZN presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. FTV provides essential technologies for connected workflow solutions on a global basis.

Fortive Corporation has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.8% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 4.7% over the past 60 days. FTV presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

