Buy 3 TCW Mutual Funds to Boost Returns in Diversified Portfolios

TCW Group, a global investment management firm, was founded in 1971 as a boutique investment research company. It managed $206 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. The firm focuses on fixed income, equity and alternative credit for institutional investors and financial intermediaries.

TCW incorporates ESG (environmental, social, and governance) into its fundamental analysis to develop the best investment ideas with favorable risk and return profiles. As a result, the mutual funds of TCW are an attractive option for investors.

We have chosen three TCW mutual funds, TCW Relative Value Large Cap (TGDIX), TCW Relative Value Mid Cap (TGVNX) and TCW Conservative Allocation (TGPCX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

TCW Relative Value Large Cap fund seeks capital appreciation, with a secondary goal of current income.

Matthew J. Spahn has been the lead manager of TGDIX since March 31, 2003. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co.???(4%), Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (3.7%) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp (3.7%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

TGDIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.5% and 12.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. TGDIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

TCW Relative Value Mid Cap fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TGVNX invests its net assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalization, at the time of acquisition, within the capitalization range of companies listed on the Russell MidCap Value Index.???

Mona Eraiba has been the lead manager of TGVNX since April 3, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (4.2%), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (3.9%) and Arcosa, Inc. (3.5%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

TGVNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. TGVNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

TCW Conservative Allocation fund invests in fixed-income and equity funds using growth and value strategies through an underlying fund and strategic asset allocation approach.

Michael P. Reilly has been the lead manager of TGPCX since Nov. 16, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like TCW Securitized Bond (25.1%), Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund (23.4%) and Metropolitan West Unconstrained Bond Fund (10.7%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

TGPCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.9% and 3.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.31%. TGPCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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