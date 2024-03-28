Buy 3 T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds for Prolific Returns

T. Rowe Price, founded in 1937, manages assets worth $1.35 trillion without any debt. The company boasts a global team of more than 525 investment experts spread across 16 countries, offering insights and expertise. Most of its mutual funds have expense ratios below industry standards, ensuring capital use. It has an experienced leadership team, with the average tenure of its team members being 17 years. T. Rowe Price mutual funds provide a strategy to confidently navigate the financial markets and reach long-term goals.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three T. Rowe Price mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

T. Rowe Price Financial Services PRISX invests most of its assets in the common stocks of companies in the financial services industry. PRISX advisors use bottom-up analysis, focusing on identifying high-quality companies with strong potential for appreciation.

Matt J. Snowling has been the lead manager of PRISX since Jun 30, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Bank of America Corp (5.4%), Wells Fargo & Co (5%) and Chubb Ltd (4.4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

PRISX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.6% and 12.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.83% compared to the category average of 1.10%. PRISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research PRCOX invests in common stocks of large, small and mid-capitalization. PRCOX advisors follow a disciplined portfolio construction process, aiming to allocate weights to each sector and industry that mirror the S&P 500 Index.

Jason B. Polun has been the lead manager of PRCOX since Dec 31, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.2%), Apple Inc. (6.8%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (3.6%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

PRCOX 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 15.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.44% compared to the category average of 0.92%. PRCOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value TRMCX invests most of its assets in companies with market capitalization falling within the range of those included in either the S&P MidCap 400 Index or the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of purchase.

Vincent Michael DeAugustino has been the lead manager of TRMCX since Apr 30, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Western Digital Corp (3.2%), MKS Instruments, Inc. (2.3%) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (2.3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

TRMCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11% and 12.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80% compared to the category average of 0.97%. TRMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

