Buy 3 Symmetry Mutual Funds for a Stable Portfolio

Symmetry was founded in 1994. It offers mutual funds through the Panoramic platform. Its portfolios are constructed with an evidence-based approach that utilizes historical data and academic research, rather than forecasts of short-term market performance.

Symmetry also considers ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors in mutual fund strategies to assess the sustainability and governance practices of the companies in portfolios, making it a consistent investment choice.

We have chosen three Symmetry mutual funds, Symmetry Panoramic Tax-Managed Glb Eq (SPGTX), Symmetry Panoramic International Eq (SPILX) and Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives (SPATX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Symmetry Panoramic Tax-Managed Glb Eq fund invests most of its assets in U.S. and international equities. SPGTX advisors also invest in real estate-related securities.

John McDermott has been the lead manager of SPGTX since Nov. 12, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like AQR Large Cap Multi-Style (14.7%), Dimensional U.S. Core Equity (14.1%) and AQR International Multi-Style (10.8%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

SPGTX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.3% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.42%. SPGTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Symmetry Panoramic International Eq fund invests most of its assets in non-U.S. equity securities. SPILX also invests in securities and related instruments either directly or via open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of SPILX since Nov. 12, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like DFA Large Cap International (10.3%), Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity (7.6%), and Dimensional International Value Portfolio (5.9%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

SPILXSPILX

Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives fund seeks high current interest income exempt from federal income tax and Pennsylvania personal income tax, while seeking to control risk by investing in investment-grade municipal bonds of Pennsylvania issuers.

John McDermott has been the lead manager of SPATX since Nov. 12, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fund (28.6%), AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund (23.9%) and AQR Style Premia Alternative (18.9%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

SPATX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.4% and 8.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.50%. SPATX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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