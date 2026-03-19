Buy 3 Stocks That Announced Dividend Hikes Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street has been hit by turbulence. Rising inflation has once again raised concerns about an economic slowdown, as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. Also, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have been taking a toll on stocks.

Given the uncertainty, which could keep markets volatile for a longer period, cautious investors looking for steady income and ways to protect their capital may consider holding or investing in dividend-paying stocks.

Such stocks provide steady earnings through regular dividend payouts and can help mitigate the effects of market volatility. Three such stocks are: InvenTrust Properties Corp. IVT, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and TE Connectivity plc TEL.

Volatility Returns to Wall Street

The Dow plummeted 768.11 points, or 1.63%, to close at 46,225.15 on Wednesday, recording one of its worst days in 2026. The blue-chip index closed below its 200-day moving average on Wednesday, reaching a new low for the year.

Several factors have been weighing on investors’ sentiment, leading to huge selloffs. Fresh data showed that wholesale inflation increased in February. The producer price index (PPI) rose 0.7% sequentially last month, sharply higher than the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.3%.

Data showed that inflation was already on the rise prior to the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict. The ongoing Iran war has already created a global oil crisis, and it is feared that the crisis will deepen further unless the war comes to an end. The ongoing war has also raised fears of stagflation amid soaring oil prices.

The Federal Reserve cited these concerns as major challenges for the economy and left interest rates unchanged in its current range of 3.5-3.75% at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Understandably, the Federal Reserve has a major challenge, and the ongoing crisis can keep markets volatile for a longer period.

3 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as power centers. IVT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On March 13, InvenTrust Properties announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.25 a share on April 15. IVT has a dividend yield of 2.99%. Over the past five years, InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend eight times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 52% of earnings. Check InvenTrust Properties’ dividend history here.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s business strategy closely defines efforts to increase its leadership in key product categories through innovation in core businesses, tracking adjacent categories' growth and expansion into new markets and channels. Due to the shift of consumer preference to organic and natural ingredients, CL is expanding its Naturals range, including Naturals toothpaste. Colgate-Palmolive Company is ranked as a leading consumer goods company with a global household penetration. CL has a Zacks Rank #2.

On March 12, Colgate-Palmolive Company declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.53 a share on May 15. CL has a dividend yield of 2.31%. Over the past five years, Colgate-Palmolive Company has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 56% of earnings. Check Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend history here.

TE Connectivity plc

TE Connectivity plc is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy and medical. With operations in over 130 countries, TEL provides innovative products that enable connectivity across diverse sectors. TE Connectivity carries a Zacks Rank #2.

On March 11, TE Connectivity announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.78 a share on June 12. TEL has a dividend yield of 1.39%. Over the past five years, TE Connectivity has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 30% of earnings. Check TE Connectivity’s dividend history here.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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