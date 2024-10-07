Buy 3 Staffing Stocks With Excellent Price Upside Amid Strong Job Data

On Oct. 4, the Department of Commerce reported solid job additions for September. The unemployment rate declined, and the wage rate remained firm. Last month’s nonfarm payrolls report eased concerns among a section of economists and financial researchers that the U.S. economy is facing a near-term slowdown.

At this stage, investment in staffing stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank should be prudent. We recommend three stocks: RCM Technologies Inc. RCMT, HireQuest Inc. HQI and ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN.

These stocks have strong potential for the rest of 2024 and 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions for next year in the last 60 days. Most importantly, these stocks have strong price upside potential in the short-term. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

September’s Job Data At a Glance

Nonfarm payrolls in September came in at 254,000, significantly above the consensus estimate of 145,000. Moreover, the data for August and July were revised upward with a total addition of 72,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in September from 4.2% in August. The real unemployment rate (including discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons) also dropped to 7.7%. The average workweek fell marginally to 34.2.

The average wage rate in September increased 0.4% month over month, higher than the consensus estimate of 0.3%. The metric for August was revised upward to 0.5% from 0.4% reported earlier. Year over year, the average wage rate increased 4% in September, beating the consensus estimate of 3.8%.

3 Staffing Stocks to Buy With Strong Price Upside

The stuffing industry has been benefiting from a resilient labor market. The space has been increasingly leveraging technology to streamline processes, enhance efficiency and provide better services. Utilizing tech-driven recruitment methods such as AI, social media, and Big Data are on the rise.

RCM Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 RCM Technology is a national provider of business, technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors.

RCMT has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCMT's engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management.

Enormous Price Upside Potential for RCMT Stock

RCM Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.3% and 20.2%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 7.7% over the last 60 days.

The average price target of brokerage firms represents a jump of 70% from the last closing price of $20.39. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $33-$35.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HireQuest Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 HireQuest provides temporary staffing services in the United States. HQI offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

HQI provides its services under the HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, SNelling, DriverQuest, HireQuest Health, Northbound Executive Search, and MRI trade names. HQI serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, and retail industries, as well as dental practices.

Robust Price Upside Potential for HQI Shares

HireQuest has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8% and 32.2%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 8.3% over the last 60 days.

The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 37.1% from the last closing price of $13.46. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $17-$19.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Manpower Group is one of the leading providers of innovative workforce solutions and services across the globe. MAN has a well-established network of 2,100 offices in 75 countries and territories. MAN operates through four reportable segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe and Asia Pacific & Middle East.

MAN provides a wide range of staffing solutions as well as engagement and consulting services through its four major brands - Manpower (contingent staffing and permanent recruitment), ManpowerGroup Solutions (outsourcing services for large-scale recruiting) and Experis (Professional Resourcing and project-based workforce solutions).

Solid Price Upside Potential for MAN Shares

Manpower Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.8% and 31.2%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 30 days.

The average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 13.5% from the last closing price of $71.41. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $65-$92.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

