Buy 3 SEI Mutual Funds Promising Solid Gains in the Long Run

SEI Investments Company (SEI), founded in 1968, offers a range of mutual funds on the U.S. market, covering equity, fixed income and alternative investments. SEI is a broadly diversified, multi-manager investment company whose portfolios are managed by a number of specialized sub-advisors.

SEI’s wide range of investment solutions includes short-term bond, global bond, high-yield bond, and factor-based and liquid alternative multi-asset strategies. The factor-based approach uses a rules-based strategy to select stocks, while the liquid alternative investment solutions include a diversified portfolio of long and short equity, long and short bond, currency, and commodity-linked notes, making it an appealing choice for broader market exposure and diversification.

We have chosen three SEI mutual funds, SEI US Equity Factor Allocation (SIIT) (SEHAX), SEI Small Cap (SIIT) (SLPAX) and SEI Emerging Markets Equity (SIIT) (SMQFX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

SEI US Equity Factor Allocation (SIIT) fund invests in diversified equity and equity-related securities of U.S. companies across various market capitalizations.

Eugene Barbaneagra has been the lead manager of SEHAX since April 26, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (5.1%), Microsoft Corp (4.7%) and NVIDIA Corp (4.3%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

SEHAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19% and 12.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.01%. SEHAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,???please click here.

SEI Small Cap (SIIT) fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, including ETFs and REITs, using a multi-manager approach.

Josef Lakonishok has been the lead manager of SLPAX since Dec. 31, 1997. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (0.7%), Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (0.7%), and Fabrinet (0.7%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

SLPAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.9% and 5.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.42%. SLPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

SEI Emerging Markets Equity (SIIT) fund invests in diversified equity and equity-related securities of U.S. companies across various market capitalizations.

Emery R. Brewer has been the lead manager of SMQFX since Oct. 31, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (6.6%), Tencent Holdings Ltd (3.1%) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (2.6%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

SMQFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.2% and 9.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.65%. SMQFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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