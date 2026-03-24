Buy 3 Real Estate Operations Stocks Despite Recent Industry Headwinds

The Zacks-defined Real Estate Operations industry keeps facing pressures from geopolitical instability, macroeconomic uncertainties and policy changes. Moreover, clients remain focused on cost management and postponing their decisions on property purchases and leases, especially in select asset classes.

However, corporations, public sector organizations, healthcare providers, and companies in finance, industrial sectors, life sciences and technology are increasingly opting to outsource their real estate needs. These entities are entrusting third-party real estate experts to achieve improved execution and efficiency.

Companies are increasingly seeking strategic guidance on transforming their workplaces and operations to strengthen culture, draw top talent and drive better results. These developments are creating opportunities for the real estate operations participants.

Here we recommend three real estate operations stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to strengthen your portfolio. These are: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. JLL, CBRE Group Inc. CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield Ltd. CWK. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Jones Lang LaSalle is well-poisoned to benefit from a wide range of real estate products and service offerings. The strength shown in outsourcing trends has supported JLL so far. A diversified platform and cost optimization efforts are expected to support JLL’s adjusted EBITDA. We project 2026 and 2027 adjusted EBITDA to grow 11% and 12.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

JLL’s data-driven and experiential technology platform is leading to increased client engagements, which is encouraging. JLL’s strategic investments to capitalize on market consolidation bode well for long-term growth. A healthy balance sheet position will likely support its growth endeavors.

Jones Lang LaSalle has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.5% and 15.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.4% in the last 30 days.

CBRE Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 CBRE Group is well-positioned to gain from its wide range of real estate products and services. CBRE has opted for a better-balanced and more resilient business model in recent years and continues to gain from its diversification efforts.

CBRE’s outsourcing business remains healthy, and its pipeline is likely to remain elevated, offering scope for growth. Strategic buyouts and technology investments are expected to drive CBRE’s performance. Moreover, the BOE segment, which provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services to occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, is well-poised to grow.

CBRE Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.8% and 15.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.8% in the last 30 days.

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 Cushman & Wakefield is a real estate services firm. CWK acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services.

CWK operates under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. CWK serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multinational companies.

Cushman & Wakefield has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.5% and 18%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has remained unchanged in the last 60 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.