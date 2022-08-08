Buy 3 Putnam Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Since the launch of its first fund in 1937, Putnam Investments has come a long way. It is now one of the most-renowned financial investment companies in the world. Putnam had assets worth $192 billion under its management as of the end of March 2022, of which mutual fund assets comprised $92 billion and institutional assets totaled $100 billion.

The company has more than 37 investment professionals and provides various financial services, including institutional strategies. It now has a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia, with offices in London, Boston, Tokyo, Munich, Singapore and Sydney.

Below, we share with you three Putnam Funds, namely, Putnam Small Cap Value Fund PSLAX, Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y PSYGX, and Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund Class I PMOTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Putnam Mutual Funds.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its net assets in value stocks on small-cap U.S-based companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Value Index. PSLAX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on the company's valuation, financial strength, and growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund has a three-year annualized return of 9.2%. As of the end of February 2022, PSLAX held 111 issues and invested 4.30% of its net assets in short-term investment.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its net assets in growth stocks of small U.S. companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Growth Index. PSYGX advisors choose to invest in stocks whose earnings are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund Class Y fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.3%. PSYGX has an expense ratio of 0.96% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund Class I seeks maximum total return by investing most of its net assets in investment-grade or below-investment-grade mortgage-related fixed income securities and related derivatives. PMOTX uses net unrealized gain or loss, or market value, of mortgage-related derivatives for an appropriate measure of the fund's investment exposure.

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund Class I has returned 0.2% in the past three years. Brett Kozlowski has been the fund manager of PMOTX since April 2015.

