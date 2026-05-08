Buy 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds Poised for Excellent Returns

Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO, is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe, with more than 3,260 employees. PIMCO had around $2.27 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.

Below, we share with you three PIMCO mutual funds, viz., PIMCO RAE US Small (PMJAX), PIMCO Municipal Bond (PMLAX) and PIMCO StocksPLUS (PSPAX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO RAE US Small fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small market capitalization companies economically tied to the United States. PMJAX sub-advisors choose to invest in companies that meet certain liquidity and capacity requirements.

PIMCO RAE US Small fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. As of the end of December 2025, PMJAX held 279 issues, with 3.3% of its assets invested in Warrior Met Coal, Inc.

PIMCO Municipal Bond fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

PIMCO Municipal Bond fund has three-year annualized returns of 4%. PMLAX has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

PIMCO StocksPLUS fund seeks to exceed the total return of the S&P 500 by investing under normal circumstances substantially all of its assets in S&P 500 derivatives, backed by a portfolio of fixed-income instruments. PSPAX advisors also invest in common stocks, options, futures, options on futures, and swaps.

PIMCO StocksPLUS has a three-year annualized return of 17.9%. Bryan Tsu has been the fund manager of PSPAX since July 2018.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

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