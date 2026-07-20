Buy 3 Oberweis Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

Oberweis mutual funds were established in 1989. It manages a variety of actively managed equity strategies for individual and institutional investors. Its investment concept is to exploit market inefficiencies by thoroughly analyzing individual companies and assessing their long-term growth prospects.

Oberweis follows a bottom-up investment approach. Portfolio managers evaluate factors such as financial performance, business quality, competitive position, earnings outlook and valuation before selecting investments. Each investment strategy is managed by a dedicated team that follows a disciplined and consistent investment process, making it a reliable investment choice.

We have chosen three Oberweis mutual funds, Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities OBSOX, Oberweis Micro-Cap OBMCX and Oberweis China Opportunities OBCHX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks

Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies, defined, at the time of initial investment, as those with a market capitalization within the range of the holdings of the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

James W. Oberweis has been the lead manager of OBSOX since Dec. 31, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Lumentum Holdings Inc. (8%), Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (4.5%) and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (5.2%) as of March 31, 2026.

OBSOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.2% and 17.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%. OBSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Oberweis Micro-Cap fund invests its net assets in securities of very small companies whose market capitalizations at purchase fall within the range of companies represented on the Russell Micro-Cap Growth Index.

Kenneth S. Farsalas has been the lead manager of OBMCX since May 1, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, namely Applied Optoelectronics (8.7%), Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (3.6%) and Camtek Ltd. (3.1%) as of March 31, 2026.

OBMCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 30.1% and 20.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.46%. OBMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Oberweis China Opportunities fund invests its net assets in China securities, including equities of companies organized in or primarily traded in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan, as well as companies with at least 50% of assets or revenues tied to those markets but listed elsewhere.

Barry Wang has been the lead manager of OBCHX since May 19, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (6.7%), Tencent Holdings Ltd (6.5%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.6%) as of March 31, 2026.

OBCHX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 28.2% and 1.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.83%. OBCHX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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