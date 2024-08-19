Buy 3 Mining Stocks for Gold's Bullish Run: GOLD, FNV, KGC

Gold prices plunged below the $1,650 mark in 2022, only to gain momentum in 2023 amid recession disquiets. Gold prices settled above $2000 an ounce last year, and registered 28 record-highs this year.

Following a choppy trading session over the previous two weeks, gold prices surged to an all-time high on Friday, topping $2,500 an ounce, and gaining more than 20% this year. One of the prominent gold ETFs, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM also jumped 21.5% year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Higher demand for gold from central banks, growing Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations, and geopolitical uncertainties have jacked up the price of the bullion metal, with many market participants estimating gold prices to soar well over $3000 an ounce by the end of 2025.

Central Banks Boost Demand for Gold

The demand for gold by central banks worldwide has increased significantly over the past five-year period. Almost one out of 10 ounces of gold produced by the mining industry is now being bought by global central banks, per Bullion Vault’s research director, Adrian Ash.

The total value of gold held by central banks, mostly in China, India and Russia has climbed seven times to $2.4 trillion since 2004, added Ash. China, in particular, bought gold for 18 straight months up to May 2024, but demand for the yellow metal has also increased among smaller countries like Poland and Turkey.

Lower Interest Rate Environment to Help Gold

The recent discouraging data from the U.S. housing market reinforced expectations of a swift implementation of interest rate cuts to boost economic growth. Residential construction in the United States slowed down in July, with housing starts and building permits declining.

Meanwhile, with inflationary pressure subsiding, Fed officials would certainly be wary of keeping an aggressive monetary policy in place for a longer than obligatory period (read more: Tamed Inflation Bolsters September Rate Cut: PHM, MU, ATO to Gain).

Thus, in a low-interest rate scenario, money is expected to flow out of high-yielding fixed-income investments and into gold.

Middle East Tensions Push Gold as Safe Haven

Unrest in the Middle East further bolstered the demand for the bullion metal since gold is generally perceived as a safe haven, unlike riskier assets such as stocks and bitcoin.

Volatility is expected to spike across global equity markets as the Gaza war rages on and nations fail to make headway, raising concerns of a wider spillover.

Gold Glitters, So Does Mining Stocks: GOLD, FNV, KGC

With the price of the yellow metal scaling upward, the profit margins of gold mining stocks such as Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC are expected to improve. Thus, astute investors should place bets on them. These stocks, currently, possess a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world and has operations in the United States as well.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD’s current-year earnings has increased 14.2% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth for the current year is 44.1%.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada functions as a gold-fixated royalty and stream company. FNV has numerous energy assets worldwide, including the United States.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s current-year earnings has increased 1.6% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth for the next quarter and year is 2.2% and 11.1%, respectively.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold explores gold mines and has major assets in the United States and Canada.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings has increased 9.6% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth for the current year is 29.6%.

Shares of Barrick Gold, Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold have gained 9%, 9.9%, and 51.6%, respectively, so far this year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

