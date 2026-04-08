Buy 3 Mid-Cap Multi-Line Insurance Stocks to Tap Solid Near-Term Upside

The multiline insurance industry has been benefiting from product diversification to lower concentration risk, ensure uninterrupted revenue generation and improve retention ratio. Increased adoption of technology and accelerated digitalization are enabling the smooth functioning of the space. The increasing acceptance of embedded insurance is also expected to drive the industry.

At this stage, we recommend three multiline insurance stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for investment. These stocks have strong upside potential in the short term. The companies are: Radian Group Inc. RDN, CNO Financial Group Inc. CNO and Slide Insurance Holdings Inc. SLDE. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radian Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Radian Group remains focused on improving its mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher growth potential, ensuring a predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream.

RDN is poised to benefit from a solid mortgage insurance market backed by the strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments. RDN’s solid persistency and a rise in the new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force. A robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. RDN is set to divest Mortgage Conduit, Title and Real Estate Services businesses.

Radian Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.02% and 6.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.9% in the last 60 days.



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CNO Financial Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 CNO Financial Group stands to benefit from strong industry tailwinds, including growing demand for Medicare, supplemental health and life insurance products, supported by its multi-channel distribution and focus on middle-income retirees. CNO has delivered consistent revenue growth, aided by solid policyholder persistency and agent-client relationships.

CNO’s insurance policy income grew 2.5% year-over-year in 2025. Investments in technology platforms such as myHealthPolicy.com and Optavise, along with strategic acquisitions, are expected to enhance efficiency and expand market reach. In 2025, CNO repurchased shares worth $320 million.

CNO Financial Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -12.3% and 6.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.9% in the last 60 days.



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Slide Insurance Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Slide Insurance Holdings is engaged in underwriting single-family and condominium policies in the property and casualty industry principally in the United States. SLDE writes coastal specialty personal lines insurance, including homeowners, condominium unit owners, commercial residential and other products as well as reinsurance products.

SLDE has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 27.1% and -2.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 21% in the last 60 days.



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CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.