Buy 3 Madison Mutual Funds for a Diversified Portfolio

Madison, which was founded in 1920, has transformed from an automobile insurance provider into a financial services firm. They operate through Independent Agents in Illinois, Missouri, Indiana and Wisconsin. Over a span of 90 years, they have earned a reputation for their dependability and trustworthiness.

The approach taken by Madison mutual funds revolves around prioritizing the needs of clients. The active involvement of portfolio managers, who invest alongside clients, establishes a partnership based on shared interests and responsibility.

With dedicated portfolio managers focused on the success of their investors and a wide range of service offerings, Madison mutual funds become an appealing choice for investment.

Nonetheless, investing in Madison mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Madison mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Income Fund MENYX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies that its fund advisors believe are selling at a reasonable price in relation to their long-term earnings growth rates. MENYX advisors prefer to invest in large-capitalization companies with similar economic features.

Ray DiBernardo has been the lead manager of MENYX since Oct 30, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Transocean Ltd. (4.4%), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (3.4%) and CME Group Inc. (2.9%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

MENYX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.2% and 10.4%, respectively. MENYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 1.01%.

Madison Mid Cap Fund GTSGX invests most of its assets in mid-cap securities. GTSGX also invests in common stocks.

Rich Eisinger has been the lead manager of GTSGX since Jan 1, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Arch Capital Group Ltd. (7.7%), Gartner, Inc. (5.7%) and Ross Stores, Inc. (5.3%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

GTSGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.6% and 11.8%, respectively. GTSGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.95%.

Madison Investors Fund MINVX invests most of its assets in high-quality companies chosen through a meticulous bottom-up fundamental analysis. MINVX advisors also invest in foreign securities that include American Depositary Receipts and emerging market securities.

Joe Maginot has been the lead manager of MINVX since Feb 28, 2022. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (8%), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (5.8%) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (4.4%) as of Jul 31, 2023.



MINVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 12.3%, respectively. MINVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.92%.



