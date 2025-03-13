Buy 3 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds Amid Inflation and Trade Risks

According to the Consumer Price Index, U.S. consumer inflation eased in February after the CPI rose 0.2% from the prior month, the smallest monthly gain since October. On an annual basis, inflation was at 2.8% compared with 3.0% in January. The core CPI, which excludes the price of food and energy, also rose 0.2% in February and 3.1% year over year. Hence, it is predicted that the Federal Reserve will leave the interest rates unchanged in the upcoming policy meeting and will take a look at the economic effects of the trade conflict.

Trade War and Tariffs Pose Inflation Threats

February’s relatively mild inflation data suggests that recent tariff increases by the Trump administration are already raising consumer inflation expectations. Tariffs on Chinese goods were raised to 20% and a new 25% duty was placed on Canadian and Mexican imports. Also, 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum have been implemented, which has sparked immediate retaliation from Europe.

Federal Reserve Believed to Lower Rates in June

Financial markets predict that the Fed will resume cutting interest rates in June after stopping its easing cycle in January. The Fed’s policy interest rate is currently in the range of 4.25-4.50%, cut by 100 basis points since September.

Why Consider Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds?

With inflation trending down, large-cap value mutual funds could be an attractive investment choice. These funds invest in established companies with sound fundamentals that perform well in volatile markets. Many large-cap value funds pay high dividends, which makes them more attractive as interest rate cuts loom.

We have chosen three large-cap value mutual funds — BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund DAGVX, TCW Relative Value Large Cap TGDVX and Northern Income Equity NOIEX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in stocks of companies that have value, sound business fundamentals and positive business momentum, evaluated on extensive quantitative and fundamental research by the portfolio manager. DAGVX also invests a small portion of its net assets in foreign equity securities with similar economic features.

Keith Howell Jr. has been the lead manager of DAGVX since Sept. 22, 2021. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Berkshire Hathaway (4.1%), JPMorgan Chase (3.4%) and Cisco Systems (3.2%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

DAGVX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are 12.7% and 15%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. DAGVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

TCW Relative Value Large Cap fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies that fall within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index.

Diane E. Jaffee has been the lead manager of TGDVX since Feb. 28, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like International Business Machines Corp (4.4%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.9%) and Broadcom Inc. (3.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

TGDVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12% and 14%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. TGDVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Northern Income Equity fundinvests a majority of its assets in income-producing equity securities. NOIEX advisors also invest in derivatives like stock index futures to equitize cash and enhance liquidity.

Reed A. LeMar has been the lead manager of NOIEX since July 31, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (7.8%), NVIDIA Corp. (6.3%) and Microsoft Corp (6.1%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

NOIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 14%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. NOIEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

