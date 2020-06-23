Buy 3 Large-Cap Growth Funds for Fantastic Returns

Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for investors who seek high-returns accompanied by lesser risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small caps offer.

Additionally, growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, the value of which is projected to rise over the long term. However, relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary when investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all the large-cap growth mutual funds.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth Fund Investor A Shares BMCAX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of large-capitalization companies based in the United States. The fund considers those companies as large-capitalization equities that, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization within the range of companies that make up the Russell 1000 Growth Index. BMCAX has returned 22.3% over the past year.

As of May 2020, BMCAX held 259 issues with 9.19% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX aims for capital appreciation over a long period of time. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of blue-chip companies and primarily invests in common stocks. This fund, which invests in securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alike, ensures that the companies it invests in have above-average potential for growth. FBGRX has returned 31.1% over the past year.

Sonu Kalra is the fund manager of FBGRX since 2009.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A OLGAX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of well-established, large-capitalization companies that have the potential for good growth ahead. OLGAX has returned 32.3% over the past year.

OLGAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

