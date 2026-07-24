Buy 3 Janus Henderson Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Janus Henderson Investors is a global asset manager that offers a range of mutual funds across investment types, including equity, fixed income, alternative, and multi-asset strategies. With more than $493.2 billion in assets under management, Janus Henderson has more than 350 experienced investment professionals in offices across 26 countries. Their investment platform is based on a foundation of active strategies informed by fundamental research across all major asset classes. Overall, these factors make Janus Henderson a solid choice for investment.

We have picked three Janus Henderson mutual funds — Janus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value JSVDX, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund JCONX and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences JAGLX— which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Janus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small- and mid-sized companies whose market capitalization at purchase is less than the 12-month maximum market cap of companies in the Russell 2500 Value Index.

Justin Tugman has been the lead manager of JSVDX since Aug. 1, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Littelfuse, Inc. (3.5%), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (3.4%) and Alliant Energy Corp (3.2%) as of March 31, 2026.

JSVDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.2% and 8.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.88%. JSVDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund invests in equities with long-term capital appreciation potential, focusing on undervalued companies across all market capitalizations.

Nick Schommer has been the lead manager of JCONX since July 3, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies such as Oracle Corp (6.5%), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. (5.7%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (4.9%) as of March 31, 2026.

JCONX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.8% and 9.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.63%. JCONX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences fund seeks long-term capital growth. JAGLX focuses on foreign and U.S. companies believed to be involved with advancements in the life sciences, which include the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetic/personal care and biotechnology industries.

Andy Acker has been the lead manager of JAGLX since May 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Eli Lilly and Co (5.1%), Johnson & Johnson (4.7%) and AstraZeneca PLC (4.4%) as of March 31, 2026.

JAGLX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.4% and 8.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. JAGLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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