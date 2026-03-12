Buy 3 High-Flying Small-Sized Tech Services Stocks for Solid Returns

The technology services industry is mature, with demand for services in good shape. As a result, the industry flourished in 2025. The global shift toward digitization creates opportunities in various markets, including 5G, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

Companies are adopting generative AI, machine language (ML), blockchain and data science faster to gain a competitive advantage. Elevated demand for enterprise software, which is ramping up productivity and improving the decision-making process, is a key catalyst.

However, this space has lost momentum in 2026 due to several macro-economic concerns and geopolitical conflicts. Despite these headwinds, we have narrowed our search to three small-sized technology services stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank that have provided double-digit returns year to date.

These companies are: TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC, Dave Inc. DAVE and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. RAMP. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTEC Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 TTEC Holdings is a customer experience technology and services company. TTEC focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. TTEC operates through the TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments.

TTEC delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, a digital consultancy service that designs and builds human-centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients. TTEC Engage is a delivery center that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services.

TTEC Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -5% and 9.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 30 days.

Dave Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Dave provides banking apps to build products in the financial playing field in the United States. DAVE offers Budget, a personal financial management tool that helps members anticipate upcoming transactions and receive notifications by utilizing historical bank account data to identify recurring charges.

DAVE also provides ExtraCash, a form of a discretionary overdraft to bridge liquidity gaps between paychecks, Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work and Dave Checking, a digital demand deposit account.

DAVE has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 25.4% and 9.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3% over the last seven days.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 LiveRamp Holdings operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. RAMP provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services.

RAMP’s platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. RAMP sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals

LiveRamp Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 8.6% and 31.8%, respectively, for next year (ending March 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the next year’s earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 30 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

