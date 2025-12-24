Buy 3 Gabelli Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

Gabelli, founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1977, operates the Gabelli mutual funds through research-based, fundamental investment strategies. The Gabelli mutual funds employ three investment strategies, including equity, fixed-income and convertible bond investments. The investment team selects portfolio investments through their own company assessments, which do not depend on market trends. Investment decisions are based on bottom-up, company-level research supported by more than 30 sector-focused analysts and guided by the Private Market Value (PMV) with a catalyst framework, which evaluates intrinsic value and potential valuation drivers, making it a suitable option for investment.

We have chosen three Gabelli mutual funds — Gabelli Global Rising Income and Div GAGCX, Gabelli ABC GABCX and Gabelli Global Growth GICPX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Gabelli Global Rising Income and Div fund seeks to provide investors with a high level of total return through a combination of current income and appreciation of capital. GAGCX advisors also invest its net assets in convertible securities.

Mario J. Gabelli has been the lead manager of GAGCX since April 30, 1999. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Sony Group Corp. (4.6%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.3%) and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (2.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GAGCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.6% and 7.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. GAGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Gabelli ABC fund seeks to achieve total returns that are attractive to investors in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital loss. GABCX invests primarily in securities that the fund's investment adviser believes provide attractive opportunities for appreciation or investment income.

Mario J. Gabelli has been the lead manager of GABCX since May 14, 1993. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Lennar Corp. (20.6%), Millrose Properties, Inc. (2.9%) and TEGNA Inc. (1.7%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GABCX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.9% and 4.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.96%. GABCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Gabelli Global Growth fund seeks to provide investors with appreciation of capital. GICPX invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic small, mid and large capitalization issuers.

Mario J. Gabelli has been the lead manager of GICPX since May 14, 1993. Most of the fund’s holdings were in NVIDIA Corp. (6.8%), Microsoft Corp. (6.3%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (4.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GICPX ’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 22.7% and 9.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. GICPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

