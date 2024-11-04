Buy 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Fidelity Investments has more than 75 years of experience in the investment industry. It is based in Boston and manages assets of $15 trillion as of Sept. 30, 2024. Their investment strategy is rooted in research and supported by a diverse team of more than 445 research experts around the globe. Fidelity's research base enables it to provide a wide range of mutual funds covering different types of investments, like stocks, mutual funds and bonds. All these factors make it a compelling choice for investments.

We have chosen three Fidelity mutual funds — Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Port FPHAX, Fidelity Magellan FMAGX and Fidelity Advisor Technology FADTX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Port invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs. To arrive at their investment decision, FPHAX advisors employ fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions.

Karim Suwwan de Felipe has been the lead manager of FPHAX since July 1, 2017. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Eli Lilly and Co (23.8%), Novo Nordisk A/S (14.7%) and AstraZeneca Plc Adr (9%) as of May 31, 2024.

FPHAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 13.2% and 15.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74%. FPHAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Fidelity Magellan fund invests in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies. FMAGX advisors use fundamental analysis focusing on factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position and overall market and economic conditions.

Sammy Simnegar has been the lead manager of FMAGX since Feb. 22, 2019. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like Microsoft (8.4%), NVIDIA Corp (7.8%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (4.8%) as of June 30, 2024.

FMAGX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 10.5% and 16.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. FMAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Fidelity Advisor Technology fund invests in companies primarily focused on utilizing or developing products, processes, or services that will directly benefit from technological advancements and innovations. FADTX advisors use fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions for their investment purposes.

Adam Benjamin has been the lead manager of FADTX since July 20, 2020. Most of the fund’s exposure was in companies like NVIDIA Corp (20.1%), Apple Inc. (19.2%) and Microsoft (10.7%) as of July 31, 2024.

FADTX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 12.9% and 25.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. FADTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

