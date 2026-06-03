Buy 3 Empower Mutual Funds With Strong Fundamentals

The Empower funds are a diversified portfolio of over 40 active multi-strategy mutual funds organized across three primary investment types: Equity, Fixed Income and Asset-Allocation. The Empower funds are managed by Empower Capital Management, LLC (ECM), with over $416 billion under management as of March 31, 2016. The mutual funds in the portfolio all employ a sub-advisory model, and performance for the sub-advisors and their respective funds is measured by ECM using relevant measures of investment return, measures of risk and other measures relevant to the sub-advisor fund’s respective investment objectives, making it a noteworthy investment choice.

We have chosen three Empower mutual funds, Empower Large Cap Value Inv MXEQX, Empower Small Cap Value Inv MXLSX and Empower Mid Cap Value Inv MXMVX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Empower Large Cap Value Inv fund invests most of its assets in large-cap companies based on their market capitalizations at the time of purchase.

Darren A. Jaroch has been the lead manager of MXEQX since Sept. 24, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Citigroup Inc. (3.1%), Alphabet Inc. (2.9%) and Bank of America Corp (2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

MXEQX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.9% and 11.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. MXEQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Empower Small Cap Value Inv fund invests a majority of its assets in small-cap companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000 Value Index.

Joseph R. Gatz has been the lead manager of MXLSX since Dec. 31, 2000. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Moog Inc. (1.5%), Bel Fuse Inc. (1.5%) and TTM Technologies, Inc. (1.2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

MXLSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15% and 7.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.09%. MXLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Empower Mid Cap Value Inv fund invests most of its assets in mid-cap companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Len Ioffe has been the lead manager of MXMVX since Oct. 24, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Western Digital Corp (1.4%), AMETEK, Inc. (1.3%) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (1.2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

MXMVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. MXMVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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