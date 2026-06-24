Buy 3 E-Valuator Mutual Funds for Risk-Managed Portfolio

Systelligence was founded in 2013 and manages E-Valuator Risk Managed Strategy (RMS) Funds, a suite of six mutual funds with approximately $733 million in assets under management. The RMS funds are a fund-of-funds, comprising a strategic portfolio of mutual funds that are actively monitored and rebalanced on an ongoing basis by the manager.



The E-Valuator proprietary screening process is used to select and monitor the constituent funds of the RMS funds. The active and passive investment strategies, combined with a broad and diversified portfolio of investment products and a focus on risk management, make the RMS funds worth considering.



We have chosen three E-Valuator mutual funds, E-Valuator Agrsv Gr (85%-99%)RMS Service EVAGX, E-Valuator Moderate (50%-70%)RMS Service EVMLX and E-Valuator Growth (70%-85%) RMS EVGRX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



E-Valuator Agrsv Gr (85%-99%)RMS Service fund invests in mutual funds, ETFs and closed-end funds, allocating most assets to equity-focused funds while maintaining a smaller exposure to fixed-income investments.



Kevin R Miller has been the lead manager of EVAGX since May 26, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as American Funds New Perspective (6.5%), State Street SPDR Global Dow ETF (5.9%) and First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



EVAGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20.1% and 9.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.58%. EVAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



E-Valuator Moderate (50%-70%)RMS Service fund invests in a diversified mix of mutual funds, ETFs and closed-end funds, with exposure to both fixed-income and equity investments.



Kevin R Miller has been the lead manager of EVMLX since May 26, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like American Funds New Perspective (4.1%), iShares Convertible Bond ETF (4.1%) and State Street SPDR Global Dow ETF (3.6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



EVMLX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.2% and 6.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.65%. EVMLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



E-Valuator Growth (70%-85%) RMS fund seeks long-term capital growth. EVGRX invests primarily in the common stocks of large U.S. companies whose market capitalization falls within the range tracked by the Russell 1000 Index.



Kevin R Miller has been the lead manager of EVGRX since May 26, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like American Funds New Perspective (5.4%), State Street SPDR Global Dow ETF (4.8%) and Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Shares (3.6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



EVGRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.6% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.98%. EVGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



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