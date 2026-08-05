Buy 3 Destination Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Destination funds are a family of multi-asset mutual funds, managed by Brinker Capital. They hold a variety of asset classes and are managed using a multi-manager approach. Decisions regarding the portfolio are based on the asset allocation and the choice of sub-adviser.

Portfolio management incorporates the investment committees' recommendations for asset allocation and manager selection. By combining active and passive investment strategies, the various asset classes and investment styles are integrated into a single portfolio. In this respect, the Destination mutual funds offer an interesting investment opportunity.

We have picked three Destination mutual funds — Destinations Equity Income DGEZX, Destinations Global Fixed Income Opps DGFZX and Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity DSMZX — which investors should buy now for the long term.

These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Destinations Equity Income fund invests in dividend-paying U.S. and international equities, including common and preferred stocks, REITs, foreign securities and related instruments.

Deborah D. Bickerstaff has been the lead manager of DGEZX since Dec. 28, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (12.9%), Chevron Corp (1.9%) and Sanofi SA (1.5%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

DGEZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.4% and 10.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.82%. DGEZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Destinations Global Fixed Income Opps fund invests in fixed-income securities across different credit qualities and maturities, with significant exposure to international markets.

Mark W. Christensen has been the lead manager of DGFZX since March 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Miscellaneous Bonds (53.6%), Cash (7.1%) and Equities (4.6%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

DGFZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.1% and 4.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.01%. DGFZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity fund invests in equity securities of small- and mid-cap companies, including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities and other equity-related instruments.

Jeffrey James has been the lead manager of DSMZX since March 20, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as State Street SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (4.3%), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (0.9%) and Teradyne, Inc. (0.9%) as of Feb. 28, 2026.

DSMZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.6% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. DSMZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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