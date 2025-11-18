Buy 3 Columbia Mutual Funds for Growth and Income

Columbia mutual funds provide actively managed investment strategies through their U.S. and international equity and fixed-income and multi-asset portfolios, which benefit from the Columbia Threadneedle Investments platform that managed US$675 billion in assets with 2,300 staff members as of Sept. 30, 2025. The investment teams operate under the guidance of 550 investment specialists and 200 research associates, who use fundamental and data-driven methods to detect market trends. The investment strategies use responsibleinvestment researchto study how environmental, social and governance elements impact long-term portfolio performance, thus making it a trusted choice for investment.

We have chosen three Columbia mutual funds —Columbia Dividend Income (LBSAX), Columbia Small Cap Value Discv (CSMIX) and Columbia Capital Allocation Moderate Conservative Portfolio (NLGAX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Columbia Dividend Income fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. LBSAX invests its net assets in a diversified portfolio of income-producing equity securities, which consists primarily of common stocks and also includes preferred stocks and convertible securities.

Michael S. Barclay has been the lead manager of LBSAX since March 30, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.5%), Microsoft Corp. (3.3%) and Johnson & Johnson (3.1%) as of Aug. 31, 2025.

LBSAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.6% and 14.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90%. LBSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Columbia Small Cap Value Discv fund seeks long-term growth by investing primarily in smaller-capitalization equities. CSMIX invests its net assets in small-capitalization stocks.

Jeremy H. Javidi has been the lead manager of CSMIX since Aug. 1, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like John Bean Technologies Corp. (1.4%), Essent Group Ltd. (1.2%) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (1.2%) as of July 31, 2025.

CSMIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 16.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%. CSMIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Columbia Capital Allocation Moderate Conservative Portfolio fund seeks current income and modest growth to protect against inflation and to preserve purchasing power. NLGAX invests in a balanced portfolio of equity and fixed-income funds.

Daniel Boncarosky has been the lead manager of NLGAX since Jan. 27, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Columbia Bond Fund Institutional (14.7%), Columbia Quality Income Fund (12.3%) and Columbia U.S. Treasury Index Fund (11.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

NLGAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.5% and 5.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.44%. NLGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.