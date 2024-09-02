Buy 3 Columbia Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio

Columbia Threadneedle Investments oversees $642 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, and provides a wide variety of actively managed mutual funds. Columbia has an investment approach that is rooted in extensive global research and the expertise of over 650 specialists who utilize data analytics to guide their decisions across different asset classes. Columbia prioritizes responsible investment strategies by integrating environmental social and governance (ESG) factors into its approaches, making Columbia an attractive option for investment.

Investing in Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Columbia Threadneedle Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Columbia Integrated Large Cap Gr Fund ILGCX invests most of its assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. ILGCX advisors also invest in common stocks.

Oleg Nusinzon has been the lead manager of ILGCX since Nov. 8, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.7%), Apple Inc. (7.4%) and NVIDIA Corp. (6.7%) as of Feb. 29, 2024.

ILGCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.1% and 16.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.70%. ILGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Columbia Integrated Large Cap Val Fund ILVBX invests most of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap companies. ILVBX advisors primarily invest in common stocks, focusing on sectors such as financial services and healthcare.

Jason C. Hans has been the lead manager of ILVBX since Feb. 17, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (3.1%), Wells Fargo & Co (2.8%) and Walmart Inc. (2.6%) as of Feb. 29, 2024.

ILVBX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.5% and 10.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.79%. ILVBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core Adv CECFX invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks that comprise the convertible securities on the S&P 500 Index.

Raghavendran Sivaraman has been the lead manager of CECFX since Dec. 12, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.8%), Apple Inc. (6.6%) and NVIDIA Corp. (5.3%) as of Feb. 29, 2024.

CECFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.4% and 15.1%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.57%. CECFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

