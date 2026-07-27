Buy 3 Calamos Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

Calamos Investments is a global investment management firm, established in the 1970s and based in Naperville, IL. It offers investment solutions for individual investors, individual financial advisors and institutional investors. It has $52 billion in assets under management (AUM), $23 billion of which is in liquid alternative strategies offered to more than 41,000 intermediaries across 2,000+ companies.



Calamos strategies are offered in a variety of mutual fund forms, including a range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and liquid alternative mutual funds as well as other investment products based on convertible securities strategies.



We have picked three Calamos mutual funds — Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth CTCSX, Calamos Growth and Income CGIOX and Calamos Market Neutral Income CVSOX — which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies with strong growth potential, primarily through common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).



Brandon M. Nelson has been the lead manager of CTCSX since March 23, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as Lumentum Holdings Inc. (5%), Dave Inc. (3%) and Ciena Corp (2.8%) as of April 30, 2026.



CTCSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 33.3% and 9.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.05%. CTCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



Calamos Growth and Income fund invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. convertible, equity, and fixed-income securities, with limited exposure to foreign stocks through ADRs.



John P. Calamos has been the lead manager of CGIOX since Sept. 22, 1988. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies such as NVIDIA Corp (6.6%), Alphabet Inc. (5.8%) and Apple Inc. (5.7%) as of April 30, 2026.



CGIOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19% and 11.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.73%. CGIOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Calamos Market Neutral Income fund invests in equities and convertible securities of U.S. companies and uses strategies such as short selling, swaps, and options to enhance returns and manage risk.



Jason Hill has been the lead manager of CVSOX since Aug. 5, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as NVIDIA Corp. (4.8%), Apple Inc. (3.9%) and Microsoft Corp. (3%) as of April 30, 2026.



CVSOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.91%. CVSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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