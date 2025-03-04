Buy 3 AQR Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

AQR is a global investment management firm that has been implementing systematic, research-driven strategies for more than two decades. The company has offices in Bengaluru, Dubai, Greenwich, Connecticut, Hong Kong, London, Munich and Sydney.

AQR mutual funds cover a wide range of asset classes including stocks, bonds and alternative investments. It has disciplined risk management and a systematic approach to factor-based investing. All these factors make AQR a viable investment option.

We have chosen three AQR mutual funds — AQR Long-Short Equity Fund QLENX, AQR Small Cap Momentum Style ASMNX and AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund QMNNX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

AQR Long-Short Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity-related and derivative instruments, which track the performance of equity instruments, such as equity swaps equity index futures, exchange-traded funds, and similar pooled investment vehicles.

Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of QLENX since July 16, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like 3M Co (1.2%), The Wendy's Co (1.2%) and Airbnb, Inc. (1.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

QLENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.1% and 17.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%. QLENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR Small Cap Momentum Style fund invests in a momentum-driven fund focused on small-cap U.S. stocks, ETFs, equity index futures and REIT-like entities.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of ASMNX since July 9, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (1.1%), Summit Therapeutics Inc. (1%) and Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (0.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

ASMNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9% and 10.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.87%. ASMNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund invests most of its assets in equity instruments and related derivative instruments.

Andrea Frazzini has been the lead manager of QMNNX since Oct. 7, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like GSK plc (1.2%), 3M Co (1.2%), and The Wendy's Co (1.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

QMNNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.9% and 12.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55%. QMNNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

