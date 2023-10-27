Buy 3 AQR Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

AQR Capital Management, also known as Applied Quantitative Research, is an investment management firm that follows an approach by combining financial theory with practical application. It was founded in 1998 by Cliff Asness, David Kabiller, John Liew and Robert Krail.

AQR offers a range of cost-effective mutual funds that utilize both quantitative and fundamental analysis techniques. One notable aspect of AQR mutual funds is their average expense ratio of 0.88%, making them an attractive option for investors. Additionally, these are no-load funds, further contributing to their cost effectiveness. All these factors make AQR mutual funds appealing to investors.

Nonetheless, investing in AQR mutual funds seems prudent as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three AQR mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

AQR Long-Short Equity Fund QLENX invests most of its assets in equity-related and derivative instruments which track the performance of equity instruments, such as equity swaps equity index futures, exchange-traded funds, and similar pooled investment vehicles.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of QLENX since Dec 31, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short Term Investment (89.1%) and Other (10.9%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

QLENX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55% compared to the category average of 1.92%. QLENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund AQMNX invests in a wide range of financial instruments, including futures contracts, forwards, swaps, and related instruments.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of AQMNX since Jan 5, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Short Term Investment (91.5%) and Other (8.5%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

AQMNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 6.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.50% compared to the category average of 1.68%. AQRNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR Equity Market Neutral FundQMNNX invests most of its assets in equity instruments and related derivative instruments.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of QMNNX since Dec31, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Stellantis N.V. (1.4%), UniCredit S.p.A. (1%) and Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (0.9%) as of Jul 31, 2023.

QMNNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.2% and 4.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.55% compared to the category average of 2.30%. QMNNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

