Buy 3 American Mutual Funds for Balanced Growth

Capital Group offers American mutual funds. It offers equity, fixed-income and balanced-type portfolios. It uses a long-term investment approach with worldwide research support. It utilizes a multi-manager approach in which many managers oversee parts of one fund. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the total assets under management with Capital Group are more than $3.3 trillion. With 33 worldwide locations across 15 countries.

We have chosen three American mutual funds, American Funds Intl Gr and Inc CIICX, American Fds EUPAC FEUPX, and American Fds Moderate Gr & Inc BLPDX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

American Funds Intl Gr and Inc fund invests in large, established companies outside the United States, including emerging markets, with growth or dividend potential.

Andrew B. Suzman has been the lead manager of CIICX since Oct. 1, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.6%), ASML Holding N.V. (2%) and AstraZeneca PLC (1.8%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CIICX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.2% and 7.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.68%. CIICX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

American Fds EUPAC fund primarily invests in growth-oriented companies across Europe and the Pacific Basin. FEUPX also allocates a portion of its assets to companies located in emerging markets.

Carl M. Kawaja has been the lead manager of FEUPX since June 1, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (7.1%), SK hynix Inc. (2.2%) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (2.1%) as of March 31, 2026.

FEUPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.8% and 5.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.47%. FEUPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

American Fds Moderate Gr & Inc fund invests in a diversified mix of American Funds across equity, balanced and fixed-income strategies, with a greater emphasis on stocks, including growth-oriented companies.

Wesley K. Phoa has been the lead manager of BLPDX since May 18, 2012. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like American Funds American Balanced (25.1%), American Funds Global Balanced (15.1%) and American Funds Washington Mutual (15%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

BLPDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.9% and 8.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.01%. BLPDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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