Buy 3 AgriTech & Food Innovation Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio Returns

Agricultural technology (AgriTech) and food innovation companies develop technologies to enhance farming efficiency, sustainability and food production. These companies offer a compelling investment opportunity driven by the need for sustainable food production and improved food security.

AgriTech encompasses innovations such as precision farming, smart irrigation, drone technology and agricultural biotechnology, which boost crop yields, minimize resource usage, and lower food production costs and environmental impact. Food innovation, including plant-based proteins and lab-grown meat, aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable and ethical food alternatives.

At this stage, it will be prudent to invest in AgriTech and Food Innovation stocks to enhance your portfolio returns in 2026. Three such stocks are: Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM, Tyson Foods Inc. TSN and Bunge Global SA BG. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Archer-Daniels-Midland is benefiting from a rebound in its Nutrition segment. Human Nutrition is gaining traction, with the Flavors portfolio benefiting from solid North American demand, international customer wins and improved margins from a favorable mix and disciplined pricing.

ADM continues to advance its Optimize, Drive and Grow pillars, enhancing productivity, accelerating cost savings, expanding BioSolutions and leveraging digital tools to unlock margin opportunities and strengthen customer reach.

ADM is actively managing productivity and innovation as well as aligning work to the interconnected trends in food security, health and wellbeing. The company is well-positioned for sustainable long-term profit growth across new avenues.

ADM has been creating additional margin opportunities, opening up channels to customers, advancing digital technologies in areas like farmer needs, the extension of Regen Act programs and partnerships, and the growth of its BioSolutions platform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.5% and 32.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 30 days.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods benefits from a diversified, multi-protein and multi-channel portfolio that supports resilience across varying market cycles. Second-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected strong execution, led by momentum in the Chicken and Prepared Foods businesses amid healthy protein demand across retail and foodservice channels.

TSN’s Chicken segment remains a key earnings driver, supported by volume growth, value-added mix and operational improvements, while Prepared Foods delivers stable, higher-margin growth through strong brands and market share gains. TSN also maintains disciplined capital allocation, solid liquidity and healthy free cash flow generation, supporting investments and shareholder returns.

Tyson Foods has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.5% and 0.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 30 days.

Bunge Global SA

Bunge Global is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. BG processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. BG operates through four segments: Soybean Processing and Refining, Softseed Processing and Refining, Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining, and Grain Merchandising and Milling.

Bunge Global has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 31.3% and 26.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12.3% over the last 30 days.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Bunge Global SA (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.