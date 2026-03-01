Buy 2 Vanguard Index Funds to Beat the S&P 500 in the Next 5 Years, According to Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

State Street strategists expect the S&P 500 to underperform the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and the S&P Small-Cap 600 over the next five years.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF returned 365% during the past 15 years, and it has an expense ratio of 0.07%.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF returned 360% during the past 15 years, and it has an expense ratio of 0.07%.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF ›

State Street Investment Management recently updated its global equities outlook. In the next five years, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is forecast to return 39%, while the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and S&P Small-Cap 600 are forecast to return 41% and 42%, respectively.

Investors can get exposure to those indexes by purchasing shares of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVOO) and the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEMKT: VIOO). Here are the important details.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF measures the performance of 400 mid-cap stocks, defined as companies with market values between $8 billion and $22.7 billion. The fund has value stocks and growth stocks from every sector, but it is most heavily weighted toward three market sectors: industrials (24%), financials (15%), and technology (14%).

The top five holdings are listed below:

Ciena: 1% Coherent: 0.9% Lumentum: 0.8% Curtiss-Wright: 0.7% Flex: 0.7%

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF returned 365% (10.8% annually) over the last 15 years, while the S&P 500 returned 591% (13.7% annually) over the same period. One reason the mid-cap fund underperformed is due to a lower relative exposure to the technology sector, which has consistently delivered strong results.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has an expense ratio of 0.07%, meaning shareholders will pay $7 per year on every $10,000 invested. This index fund is a good option for investors seeking exposure to mid-cap stocks, but I doubt it will outperform the S&P 500 in the next few years (I'll explain why in the last section).

2. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF tracks the performance of 600 small-cap stocks, defined as companies with market values between $1.2 billion and $8 billion. The index fund includes value stocks and growth stocks from every sector, but it is most heavily weighted toward three market sectors: financials (18%), industrials (18%), and consumer discretionary (13%).

The top five holdings are listed below:

Solstice Advanced Materials: 0.6% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: 0.6% Moog: 0.5% LKQ: 0.5% InterDigital: 0.5%

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF returned 360% (10.7% annually) in the last 15 years, underperforming the S&P 500 by 231 percentage points. But it beat the Russell 2000 (a benchmark for small-cap stocks) by 60 percentage points due to stricter eligibility criteria.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has an expense ratio of 0.07%. This fund is a good option for investors seeking exposure to small-cap stocks. I think it will beat the Russell 2000 in the next five years, but I doubt it will beat the S&P 500.

Why I think the S&P 500 will outperform in the next five years

Index funds that track small-cap and mid-cap companies have a major drawback: The stocks that perform well are eventually removed because their market values top the prescribed thresholds. But the stocks that perform poorly remain put.

In that sense, small-cap and mid-cap index funds essentially sell winners and hold losers as time passes, and that is not a smart investment strategy. Famous fund manager Peter Lynch once warned, "Selling your winners and holding your losers is like cutting the flowers and watering the weeds."

The S&P 500 is a collection of winners that have already graduated from the S&P Small-Cap 600 and the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Additionally, the S&P 500 is reconstituted and rebalanced each quarter, which ensures it always tracks the most consequential U.S. stocks. That's why I'd rather own an S&P 500 index fund as compared to a small-cap or mid-cap fund.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, Coherent, Curtiss-Wright, Lumentum, and Moog. The Motley Fool recommends Flex and LKQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.