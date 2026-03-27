Buy 2 Energy Drink Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio Returns in 2026

Energy drink companies manufacture and market beverages formulated to enhance energy, focus, and endurance. This space includes companies offering clean-label, low-sugar, and plant-based alternatives, as well as those producing traditional energy drinks, natural energy shots, and functional wellness beverages infused with vitamins, adaptogens, and electrolytes.

Key industry trends include rising health consciousness, growing demand for low- or no-sugar options, and increasing overlap with sports nutrition and lifestyle wellness categories. Despite challenges such as regulatory scrutiny over caffeine content, intensifying competition, and shifting consumer preferences, energy drink companies remain compelling investment opportunities. Their strong global brands, high profit margins, and focus on innovation support long-term growth potential.

We have narrowed our search to two energy drinks stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for 2026. These stocks are likely to provide stability to your portfolio with steady returns. These are: The Coca-Cola Co. KO and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our two picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Coca-Cola Co.

Coca-Cola has been benefiting from the strength of its strategy and the resilience of its global portfolio. KO’s momentum has been fueled by solid organic revenue growth, effective pricing actions, and continued gains in global value share across the non-alcoholic RTD category.

KO’s ongoing focus on innovation, digital transformation, and marketing excellence further sharpens its competitive edge, with breakthrough product launches and culturally resonant campaigns elevating brand relevance. Margin expansion driven by productivity gains, easing inflation, and disciplined revenue growth management reinforces KO’s financial durability.

Coca-Cola has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.2% and 8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 12.9% from the last closing price of $74.69. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $74-$90. This indicates a maximum upside of 20.5% and almost no downside.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper has benefited from investor confidence in the company’s consistent execution, resilient brand portfolio and clear strategic direction. With a clear 2026 outlook, strong cash flow, and cost visibility, KDP is well-positioned to drive innovation, enhance its portfolio, and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

Momentum in the Refreshment Beverages segment, driven by strength in carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports hydration, continues to support KDP’s top-line expansion through innovation, pricing discipline and effective in-market activation.

Keurig Dr Pepper has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 57.2% and 10.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 8.1% over the past 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 34.6% from the last closing price of $26.27. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $24-$42. This indicates a maximum upside of 59.9% and a maximum downside of 8.6%. The current risk-reward ratio is 1:7.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.