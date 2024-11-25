Buxton Resources Updates Share Issuance Details

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Buxton Resources Limited has announced a correction to the number of shares issued, updating a previous statement made on November 14, 2024. This correction is part of their application for the quotation of securities on the ASX. Such updates are critical for investors tracking the company’s stock performance and market activities.

For further insights into AU:BUX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.