Buxton Resources to List New Shares on ASX

Buxton Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 1,357,466 ordinary fully paid shares to be listed as of May 23, 2024. The issuance comes following an agreement to issue shares worth AU$150k, priced at the 20-day VWAP, as part of their announcement on May 14, 2024.

