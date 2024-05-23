News & Insights

Stocks

Buxton Resources to List New Shares on ASX

May 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 1,357,466 ordinary fully paid shares to be listed as of May 23, 2024. The issuance comes following an agreement to issue shares worth AU$150k, priced at the 20-day VWAP, as part of their announcement on May 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BUX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.