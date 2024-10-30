Buxton Resources Targets Growth in Critical Minerals

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited, trading on the ASX under the ticker BUX, is gearing up for growth with strategic initiatives in critical minerals including graphite and copper. With a market cap of A$15.8 million and several upcoming projects, the company aims to enhance its valuation through development and potential sales. Their growth strategy for 2025 includes resource upgrades, feasibility studies, and exploratory drilling.

For further insights into AU:BUX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.