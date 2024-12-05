Buxton Resources Sees Change in IGO’s Voting Power

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has experienced a change in substantial holdings as IGO Limited’s voting power decreased from 19.95% to 18.63% due to the issuing of new shares by Buxton. This shift follows Buxton’s strategic placements and share purchase plans, impacting the overall voting dynamics within the company.

