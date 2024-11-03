Buxton Resources Secures $0.6 Million for Graphite Project

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has successfully raised $0.6 million through a strategic placement, primarily involving existing shareholders and a notable investment from a battery metals executive. The funds will be used to advance the Graphite Bull project and bolster working capital. This move highlights investor confidence in Buxton’s strategic direction and asset quality.

