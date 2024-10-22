Buxton Resources Schedules Annual Shareholders Meeting

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders scheduled on November 22, 2024, in Belmont, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by proxy if they cannot attend in person, with details available on the company’s website. Keep an eye on their announcements for any potential updates regarding the meeting.

