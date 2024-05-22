News & Insights

Stocks

Buxton Resources Prepares for Centurion Project Drilling

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited is gearing up for exploration at their wholly-owned Centurion Project, following the identification of an Olympic Dam-style Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold anomaly. The site, located in Western Australia’s West Arunta region, is close to WA1 Resources’ recent Niobium-Rare Earths discoveries. The company has secured all necessary permissions and received a grant to support the upcoming drilling operations, with shareholder updates promised in the near future.

For further insights into AU:BUX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.