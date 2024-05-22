Buxton Resources Prepares for Centurion Project Drilling

Buxton Resources Limited (AU:BUX) has released an update.

Buxton Resources Limited is gearing up for exploration at their wholly-owned Centurion Project, following the identification of an Olympic Dam-style Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold anomaly. The site, located in Western Australia’s West Arunta region, is close to WA1 Resources’ recent Niobium-Rare Earths discoveries. The company has secured all necessary permissions and received a grant to support the upcoming drilling operations, with shareholder updates promised in the near future.

